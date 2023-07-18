Register
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Ben Wallace to step down as defence secretary
Commonwealth Games 2026 in doubt after Victoria cancels plans to host
Jeremy Vine reaches settlement over false BBC scandal allegations
Ronan Keating's brother killed in tragic car crash in Ireland
Wimbledon 2023: Carlos Alcaraz wins men’s singles final for first time
Jane Birkin dead: Singer and actress dies at the age of 76

Apex Housing Association holds open day at Coleraine's Killowen House

Killowen House in Coleraine recently hosted an Open Day.
By Una Culkin
Published 18th Jul 2023, 11:55 BST
Updated 18th Jul 2023, 11:56 BST

Killowen House provides Housing with Care for 43 tenants and is centrally located in Coleraine, between Killowen Street and Strand Road.

Betty Linton grew up in the Killowen area of Coleraine and said she is delighted to be back in her old stomping grounds as a result of her move to Killowen House three months ago.

“The only thing I can say is I’m sorry I didn’t move in sooner,” she said.

Most Popular
Back Row L-R: Brenda Cunningham, Manager of Killowen House and Ciara McKenna, Apex Housing Officer, Front Row L-R: Karen Collins, Apex Voids Champion and Rosemary McCartney, Killowen House tenant. Credit Apex Housing AssociationBack Row L-R: Brenda Cunningham, Manager of Killowen House and Ciara McKenna, Apex Housing Officer, Front Row L-R: Karen Collins, Apex Voids Champion and Rosemary McCartney, Killowen House tenant. Credit Apex Housing Association
Back Row L-R: Brenda Cunningham, Manager of Killowen House and Ciara McKenna, Apex Housing Officer, Front Row L-R: Karen Collins, Apex Voids Champion and Rosemary McCartney, Killowen House tenant. Credit Apex Housing Association

"The team here can’t do enough - day or night - and my family can rest easy knowing that I’m being well looked after. It’s a relief not to have to worry about making meals, doing laundry or cleaning.

"Everything is done for you. You never think you’re going to get old and need somewhere like this, but Killowen is the place to be.”

Following a stroke last year, Josephine Fulton moved to Killowen House in January 2023 and says she couldn’t be happier: “It’s not easy to make the decision to give up your home and all the memories that come with it.

"It’s a big adjustment but since I moved in, I’ve had no regrets. The service is first class, and the staff are so kind. I’m really enjoying the activities on offer, including the history club, book club and knit and natter group. We’re one big family here in Killowen, it’s lovely.”

Pictured at the Killowen House open day are L-R: Brenda Cunningham, Manager of Killowen House; Josephine Fulton; Mary Hogg; Betty Linton; and Beverly Villanueva, Support Worker. Credit Apex Housing AssociationPictured at the Killowen House open day are L-R: Brenda Cunningham, Manager of Killowen House; Josephine Fulton; Mary Hogg; Betty Linton; and Beverly Villanueva, Support Worker. Credit Apex Housing Association
Pictured at the Killowen House open day are L-R: Brenda Cunningham, Manager of Killowen House; Josephine Fulton; Mary Hogg; Betty Linton; and Beverly Villanueva, Support Worker. Credit Apex Housing Association

Josephine’s daughter, Mary Hogg, added: “When you walk through the door in Killowen House, it’s a beautiful atmosphere. It’s homely, welcoming and dynamic. From the very start I knew my mum would be well looked after.”

Related topics:ColeraineHousing