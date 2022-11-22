An apology has been issued after four beech trees were cut down “in error” in the Merville Garden Village area of Newtownabbey last week.

The mistake happened while work was being conducted in the Longwood Road area to maintain trees to ensure adequate light was being provided to a nearby footpath from overhead lights.

Confirming the error, the Department for Infrastructure (DfI) said the trees would be replaced.

A DfI spokesperson told the Newtownabbey Times: “Five trees were taken down last week at Merville Garden Village, on land owned by DfI. A contractor was engaged to prune and reduce the height of one row of trees to ensure that adequate illumination is provided to a footpath from overhead streetlights. Any ash trees present were to be inspected for ash dieback.

Longwood Road.

"During the work five beech trees were removed. One of these was diseased, however, it has subsequently been determined that the four others were removed in error. Arrangements are being made for these to be replaced.

"There are no Tree Preservation Orders in place on the trees that have been removed or will be removed. However, the Department is continuing to liaise with the council (Antrim and Newtownabbey) to ensure any necessary approvals are in place.

"The work was conducted by a specialist sub-contractor working to the main DfI contractor. The contractor has apologised for their error and the remainder of the works have been issued under strict guidance to all on site operators.”

Macedon UUP Councillor Robert Foster has called on the DfI to conduct “a full investigation” into the incident.

Cllr Foster added: “The erroneous removal of four mature trees at Longwood Road adjacent to Merville Garden Village, a conservation area, is alarming. Lessons must be learnt to ensure that an incident like this never happens again.

“I understand the trees will be replaced, but the loss of mature trees cannot be underestimated, especially in this area, which has seen major commercial development over many years. We must ensure our environment is protected and I would expect the Department for Infrastructure to recognise this.”