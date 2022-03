Alcino Soares was last seen on Tuesday, March 15, at 2am in the Dungannon area.

Police say he is missing from Dungannon although he may have travelled to Cookstown or Portadown.

It is not known what clothing Alcino was wearing before he went missing.

