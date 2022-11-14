Register
Appeal following road traffic crash in Moy

Police in Dungannon have appealed for witnesses to a road traffic collision which took place in Moy earlier this month.

By Valerie Martin
4 minutes ago

The incident occurred in The Square on Sunday, November 6 at approximately 1.40am.

A PSNI spokesperson urged anyone who can help with their investigation to come forward.

The Square, Moy. Picture: Google

"Were you in the area at the time? Did you see the collision occur or do you have dash camera footage of the collision? If so, please call 101 and quote reference 161 06/11/22.”

