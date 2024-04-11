Watch more of our videos on Shots!

While the matter was not discussed at the March monthly meeting of Mid Ulster District Council, members were made aware of fascinating correspondence received from Francis Murray, whose great-grand uncle once owned the ‘celebrity horse’ – keeping him at his pub in Magherafelt, now known as Bryson’s.

In his correspondence, the New York resident, originally from Philadelphia, explained how he had come to hear about this fascinating story.

“On my first trip to Ireland in 2013 I met a third cousin of mine, previously unknown to me, during a visit to County Derry,” he said.

A triumphant Bob Trudgill parading with Master Robert at 1924's Grand National. Credit: Francis X. Murray's private collection

“After spending a pleasant few days with my newly-discovered relative, he asked me on my way out of his door: ‘Do you know the story of Master Robert?’.

“My cousin told me that Master Robert won the 1924 Grand National, which I knew to be the world’s most significant steeplechase competition.

“He explained to me that his uncle, Patrick Murray – my great-granduncle – owned the horse for a time before he won, and that he kept the horse at the local pub he owned, which still exists.

“He told me I should stop by on my way out of town. I did indeed visit Paddy Murray’s old pub, now named Bryson’s in Magherafelt.

Francis Murray. Credit: Family photo

“I quickly found hanging on the wall inside a Mid Ulster Mail newspaper article about Pat Murray’s ownership of Master Robert.

Master Robert’s victory is truly the stuff of legend – an unassuming horse whose outstanding qualities as a racing horse were initially well hidden, ridden to perfection at the 1924 Grand National by a jockey with a bad injury.

The American author explained: “Master Robert was bred by Robert McKinlay in Castlefinn, Donegal, and subsequently spent time in Magherafelt and Moy.

“Pat Murray, and his wife Sarah, owned what is now Bryson’s in the 20th Century.

Paddy Murray’s old pub, now named Bryson's in Magherafelt. Credit: Google

“Besides being a publican, Pat was a horseman who kept horses at his property. Master Robert was pulling Pat’s grocer’s delivery cart. Pat and his keen eye saw potential, bought the horse from his grocer.

“Later, the horse spent time with horse dealer Joseph Laverty in the Moy. Of course, The Moy Square was the most significant horse-dealing location in the North for a century, and Master Robert no doubt spent time in the former stables in Tomney’s.

“[On Grand National day] Master Robert’s regular jockey refused the ride, because of Master Robert’s lameness. No fashionable rider would take the ride.”

There could also be the fact that he could still recall how poorly he had fared while riding the opinionated horse in Cheltenham in early March, of course.

Tomney's pub in Moy. Credit: Google

Francis Murray explained that the jockey in question was swiftly replaced by a rider who had sustained a serious injury the day before.

“Bob Trudgill was a journeyman jockey, unattached to a stable, who was never in position to turn down a ride.

“The day before the Grand National, in a race at Aintree, Trudgill was thrown from his mount, Charlie Wise, and injured.

“Despite doctor’s orders not to ride, Trudgill would not be denied his opportunity. No other jockey but Trudgill would have won on Master Robert.

“Bob Trudgill’s Master Robert winning saddle is currently on display at Aintree for all to see.”

Francis Murray found the story so extraordinary that following years of research, he is putting the finishing touches to a non-fiction novel about Master Robert’s journey to his ultimate victory.

Bob Trudgill. Credit: Francis X. Murray's private collection

It will soon be presented to literary agents for consideration. For more information, visit www.masterrobert.horse, or visit Francis Murray’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/MasterRobertHorse/about

A clearly enthusiastic Francis Murray issued the following appeal in his correspondence: “I would like to propose, for your consideration, that March 28, 2024 (or April 13, the date of this year’s Grand National) be proclaimed ‘Master Robert Day’ in Magherafelt and Moy/Dungannon, if not the whole of the Mid Ulster district.

“I further propose that the proclamations be awarded to Bryson’s (Magherafelt) and Tomney’s (The Moy) for their historical relationship to Master Robert, for permanent display.

“I believe this horse’s local story, with Mid Ulster roots, should be remembered and celebrated for years to come by the people of Mid Ulster.