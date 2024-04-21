Appeal for owner of rings found in Lisburn to contact police
Police in Lisburn are trying to reunite two rings found in the town with their rightful owner.
A member of the public handed the rings in this morning (Sunday, April 21) at Lisburn Police Station.
Appealing for the owner to come forward, the PSNI said: “These rings were found on Longstone Street, Lisburn within the vicinity of Spence’s Bakery.
"If you are the owner of these rings please make contact with police on 101 and quote reference RM24025751. You will be required to prove ownership.”
