Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

A member of the public handed the rings in this morning (Sunday, April 21) at Lisburn Police Station.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Appealing for the owner to come forward, the PSNI said: “These rings were found on Longstone Street, Lisburn within the vicinity of Spence’s Bakery.