Appeal for witnesses following Tandragee traffic collision

Police have appealed for help from the public following a road traffic crash in Tandragee in September.
By Valerie Martin
Published 9th Sep 2023, 08:26 BST
Police in the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon district took to social media to ask for information.

A spokesperson said: “We need your help. Police are appealing for witnesses in relation to a road traffic collision which took place on Cooly Hill, Tandragee on September 1 at around 9pm. We are specifically looking to speak to the driver of a dark coloured jeep style vehicle, towing a trailer.

"If you have any information that could assist us with our enquiries please contact us on 101, quote reference number 1883 - 01.09.23.”