Police have appealed for help from the public following a road traffic crash in Tandragee in September.

Watch more videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Police in the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon district took to social media to ask for information.

A spokesperson said: “We need your help. Police are appealing for witnesses in relation to a road traffic collision which took place on Cooly Hill, Tandragee on September 1 at around 9pm. We are specifically looking to speak to the driver of a dark coloured jeep style vehicle, towing a trailer.