Appeal for witnesses to incident involving police and female at Antrim A&E

The Police Ombudsman’s Office has issued a fresh appeal for witnesses to an incident which took place at Antrim Area hospital in five months ago.

By Stanley Campbell
5 minutes ago
Updated 9th Nov 2022, 12:40pm

It happened on June 21 outside the entrance to the A&E at 6pm and involved police officers and a young female.A spokesperson said: "We are particularly interested in speaking to a man who we believe videoed the incident on his phone, as well as anyone else who may have video footage or have seen what happened.”Contact 0800 032 7880.

Antrim Area Hospital.