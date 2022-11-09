Appeal for witnesses to incident involving police and female at Antrim A&E
The Police Ombudsman’s Office has issued a fresh appeal for witnesses to an incident which took place at Antrim Area hospital in five months ago.
It happened on June 21 outside the entrance to the A&E at 6pm and involved police officers and a young female.A spokesperson said: "We are particularly interested in speaking to a man who we believe videoed the incident on his phone, as well as anyone else who may have video footage or have seen what happened.”Contact 0800 032 7880.