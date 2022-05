A PSNI spokesperson said: “She has been missing from Antrim Road area of Belfast since noon on May 28. She is possibly in the company of a young friend.

“Jolene is described as approximately 4’11” tall and of slim build. She was last seen wearing grey and white track top, grey bottoms with grey and white trainers.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

“If you have any sightings, or information, contact 101 and quote reference number 2257 of 28/05/22.”

Jolene Clifford.