Commenting on the Police Antrim and Newtownabbey Facebook page today (Friday), a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police and the family of Dan Murray are becoming increasingly concerned for Dan’s welfare.

“Dan is from the Glengormley area and was last seen leaving home at 6pm on Thursday, December 30.

“If you have any information that could help us locate Dan, please get in touch via 101, quoting serial 1882 of the 30/12/21.”

Dan Murray. (Pic supplied by PSNI).