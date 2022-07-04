Loading...

Appeal to locate missing man with distinctive tattoo over eyebrow

The police and family of a young man missing from the Craigavon area say they are becoming increasingly concerned.

By Valerie Martin
Monday, 4th July 2022, 7:40 pm

Worciech Piotr Charzewski, aged 25, was last seen at his home address in Enniskeen, Craigavon around 10pm on Sunday (July 3).

He is described as being approximately 5’ 10” in height, and of slim build with dark hair. He has a distinctive tattoo with the word ‘family’ over his left eyebrow.

When last seen he was wearing a green puffa winter coat and grey trainers.

Worciech Piotr Charzewski.

Anyone who has information that can help is asked to please contact police on 101, quoting the serial number 856 of 04/07/22.

