Appeal to locate missing man with distinctive tattoo over eyebrow

Worciech Piotr Charzewski, aged 25, was last seen at his home address in Enniskeen, Craigavon around 10pm on Sunday (July 3).
He is described as being approximately 5’ 10” in height, and of slim build with dark hair. He has a distinctive tattoo with the word ‘family’ over his left eyebrow.
When last seen he was wearing a green puffa winter coat and grey trainers.
Anyone who has information that can help is asked to please contact police on 101, quoting the serial number 856 of 04/07/22.