Mid Ulster police have renewed their appeal about a Tyrone man, who has been missing for almost a month.

Thirty-two-year-old Audrius Toliusis was last seen in the Castlehill area of Dungannon on Friday, June 9.

He is described as 5”7, with short brown hair, medium build and was last sighted wearing black trousers, a black shirt, and a black jacket.

He was also carrying a black backpack with a white stripe.

Audrius Toliusis who has been missing for almost a month. Credit: Family

