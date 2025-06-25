Application for 17 houses in Bellarena submitted to Causeway Coast & Glens Council

By Andy Balfour, Local Democracy Reporter
Published 25th Jun 2025, 13:54 BST

Plans for a 17-home development at a former farm in Bellarena have been received by Causeway Coast and Glens Borough Council.

The plans were recently submitted to council’s planning portal and the site lies on lands close to 355 Seacoast Road in the village, which is an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB).

An accompanying Design and Access Statement said the development has been designed to “ensure [it] respects the attributes and character of the AONB”.

The Statement added: “A farm yard and fruit /veg business operated here from the 1960s, which is no longer in operation.

The applicant says a 17-home development at a Bellarena AONB will respect its “attributes and character” (pic; Planning application)placeholder image
The applicant says a 17-home development at a Bellarena AONB will respect its “attributes and character” (pic; Planning application)

“The applicant seeks to secure low density planning approval for houses for first/second home buyers to support the demands in the local area, in an effort to support school and GAA numbers to enable a vibrant community in the Bellerana area.

“The proposed finishes fully respect and complement the types of finishes found within the AONB.”

