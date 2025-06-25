Application for 17 houses in Bellarena submitted to Causeway Coast & Glens Council
The plans were recently submitted to council’s planning portal and the site lies on lands close to 355 Seacoast Road in the village, which is an Area of Outstanding Natural Beauty (AONB).
An accompanying Design and Access Statement said the development has been designed to “ensure [it] respects the attributes and character of the AONB”.
The Statement added: “A farm yard and fruit /veg business operated here from the 1960s, which is no longer in operation.
“The applicant seeks to secure low density planning approval for houses for first/second home buyers to support the demands in the local area, in an effort to support school and GAA numbers to enable a vibrant community in the Bellerana area.
“The proposed finishes fully respect and complement the types of finishes found within the AONB.”
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.