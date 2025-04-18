Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The excitement in mounting for the return of The Open golf championship to Portrush – and the call has gone out for 150 volunteers to help out at this globally renowned event.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

When The Open was held at Royal Portrush Golf Club in 2019, the tournament attracted more than 237,000 spectators and even more are expected to descend on the Causeway Coast this year.

To facilitate the vast number of visitors to the area throughout the Championship in July, Volunteer Now is working in collaboration with Tourism Northern Ireland to recruit 150 volunteers to be positioned around the town, meeting and greeting guests, helping with directions, sharing event information and ultimately providing a warm welcome to one and all.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

These roles will be based off-course throughout Portrush at areas including transport hubs, spectator zones and Park & Ride facilities. Training will be provided to successful applicants as well as expenses towards food and refreshments. The roles are open to people over the age of 18.

Pictured standing L-R are Jonathan McCarron, Causeway Coast & Glens Council; Marc Scott, Volunteer Now Chair; Eimear Hone, Tourism Northern Ireland along with Economy Minister Caoimhe Archibald and Minister for Communities Gordon Lyons. CREDIT VOLUNTEER NOW

Marc Scott, Chair of Volunteer Now said: “The 153rd Open will once again put Northern Ireland on a global platform to showcase our world class golf and world-renowned hospitality. Our volunteers did an incredible job at The Open in 2019, providing a true Northern Ireland welcome to everyone they encountered.

“We are proud to once again be working in partnership with Tourism Northern Ireland and the organisers of this incredible Championship, The R&A, to recruit this year’s support team of volunteers. We have no doubt they will act as excellent ambassadors for both The Open and Northern Ireland, whilst experiencing all the buzz and excitement that it will bring to Portrush this summer.”

Economy Minister Dr Caoimhe Archibald said: “This is a great opportunity for volunteers to gain experience at a prestigious golf championship.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"In particular, I welcome the news that this programme will engage with younger people and those who are facing barriers to employment. It will give them a taste of the hospitality and tourism industry and the wonderful career prospects it offers.”

Applications for volunteer roles are now available at www.volunteernow.co.uk or by calling Volunteer Now on 02890 232020.