Members of the Downshire Guiding Star band from Banbridge march during Saturday’s Relief of Derry Celebrations. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2232GS – 061

Apprentice Boys mark Relief of Derry: in pictures

The sun shone for the Apprentice Boys’ Relief of Derry celebrations on Saturday (August 13).

By Valerie Martin
Sunday, 14th August 2022, 2:01 pm

Members of the Apprentice Boys of Derry from far and wide were accompanied by more than 100 bands.

Photographer George Sweeney was on hand to capture some of the atmosphere of the day.

Some of the participants in the Relief of Derry Pageant held at Carlisle Road roundabout during Saturday’s Relief of Derry Celebrations. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2232GS – 046

Polly and Ollie at Saturday’s Relief of Derry Celebrations. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2232GS – 047

Lundy makes an appearance at the Relief of Derry Pageant held at Carlisle Road roundabout during Saturday’s Relief of Derry Celebrations. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2232GS – 048

James II gets shot at by a Walled City defender at the Relief of Derry Pageant held during Saturday’s Relief of Derry Celebrations. Photo: George Sweeney. DER2232GS – 049

