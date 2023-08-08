Register
BREAKING
Mail Online suspends Dan Wootton amid investigation into allegations
British Museum stabbing: Man injured and another arrested
Simon Jordan reveals prostate cancer diagnosis in powerful message
DJ Casper - creator of 2000s dance classic Cha Cha Slide - dead at 58
Sandra Bullock's longtime partner dead at 57 after secret ALS battle
Coronation Street and Doctors star dead at 75 after cancer battle
Archdeacon Paul Dundas, Ivor McAllister, Dean Sinclair, Paul Wray, Glen Donnell & Paul Downey at the Unfurling & Dedication of 2 new Bannerettes for The Apprentice Boys of Derry, Campsie Club, Ballymacash Branch.Archdeacon Paul Dundas, Ivor McAllister, Dean Sinclair, Paul Wray, Glen Donnell & Paul Downey at the Unfurling & Dedication of 2 new Bannerettes for The Apprentice Boys of Derry, Campsie Club, Ballymacash Branch.
Archdeacon Paul Dundas, Ivor McAllister, Dean Sinclair, Paul Wray, Glen Donnell & Paul Downey at the Unfurling & Dedication of 2 new Bannerettes for The Apprentice Boys of Derry, Campsie Club, Ballymacash Branch.

Apprentice Boys of Derry, Campsie Club, Ballymacash Branch dedicates new bannerettes

There were celebrations at Ballymacash recently as the Apprentice Boys of Derry, Campsie Club, Ballymacash Branch unfurled new bannerettes.
By Julie-Ann Spence
Published 8th Aug 2023, 10:20 BST
Updated 8th Aug 2023, 10:21 BST

Apprentice Boys of Derry, Campsie Club, Ballymacash Branch unfurled and dedicated two new bannerettes on Saturday August 5.

The event was followed by a parade around Ballymacash led by Pride of Ballymacash Flute Band.

Archdeacon Paul Dundas with Dean Sinclair, The Rev Dundas carried out the Dedication of the Bannerettes

1. Apprentice Boys of Derry, Campsie Club, Ballymacash Branch dedicates new bannerettes

Archdeacon Paul Dundas with Dean Sinclair, The Rev Dundas carried out the Dedication of the Bannerettes Photo: Norman Briggs, rnbphtographyni

Dean Sinclair President of The Apprentice Boys of Derry, Campsie Club, Ballymacash Branch

2. Apprentice Boys of Derry, Campsie Club, Ballymacash Branch dedicates new bannerettes

Dean Sinclair President of The Apprentice Boys of Derry, Campsie Club, Ballymacash Branch Photo: Norman Briggs, rnbphtographyni

Proud Members of Ballymacash Campsie Club

3. Apprentice Boys of Derry, Campsie Club, Ballymacash Branch dedicates new bannerettes

Proud Members of Ballymacash Campsie Club Photo: Norman Briggs, rnbphtographyni

Pride of Ballymacash Flute Band

4. Apprentice Boys of Derry, Campsie Club, Ballymacash Branch dedicates new bannerettes

Pride of Ballymacash Flute Band Photo: Norman Briggs, rnbphtographyni

Next Page
Page 1 of 3