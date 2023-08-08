There were celebrations at Ballymacash recently as the Apprentice Boys of Derry, Campsie Club, Ballymacash Branch unfurled new bannerettes.
Apprentice Boys of Derry, Campsie Club, Ballymacash Branch unfurled and dedicated two new bannerettes on Saturday August 5.
The event was followed by a parade around Ballymacash led by Pride of Ballymacash Flute Band.
1. Apprentice Boys of Derry, Campsie Club, Ballymacash Branch dedicates new bannerettes
Archdeacon Paul Dundas with Dean Sinclair, The Rev Dundas carried out the Dedication of the Bannerettes Photo: Norman Briggs, rnbphtographyni
2. Apprentice Boys of Derry, Campsie Club, Ballymacash Branch dedicates new bannerettes
Dean Sinclair President of The Apprentice Boys of Derry, Campsie Club, Ballymacash Branch Photo: Norman Briggs, rnbphtographyni
3. Apprentice Boys of Derry, Campsie Club, Ballymacash Branch dedicates new bannerettes
Proud Members of Ballymacash Campsie Club Photo: Norman Briggs, rnbphtographyni
4. Apprentice Boys of Derry, Campsie Club, Ballymacash Branch dedicates new bannerettes
Pride of Ballymacash Flute Band Photo: Norman Briggs, rnbphtographyni