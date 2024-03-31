Apprentice Boys to hold Easter Monday parade in Enniskillen
Thousands of members of the Apprentice Boys and bands from all over Northern Ireland will be on parade on Easter Monday in Enniskillen.
This is the first time in 11 years that the parade, hosted by the South West Ulster Amalgamated Committee of the Apprentice Boys, will be held in the Co Fermanagh town.
The main parade starts at Holyhill car park at 12.30pm and will pause at the war memorial for a short Act of Remembrance before proceeding through the town.
What is the parade route?
The parade will take the following route:
- Holyhill car park
- Westville Terrace
- Holyhill Crescent
- Forthill Street
- Belmore Street
- Pause at war memorial to lay a wreath and a short Act of Rememberance
- East Bridge Street
- Townhall Street
- Church Street
- Darling Street
- Anne Street
- The Brook
- Rossorry Church Road
- Windmill Road
- Coleshill Road
- Elliott Place
- Coleshill Park
- Sligo Road
- Henry Street
- Wellington Road
- Regal Pass
- East Bridge Street
- Belmore Street
- Forthill Street
- Holyhill Crescent
- Westville Terrace
- Holyhill car park
Which bands are likely to take part?
According to the Parades Commission, more than 40 bands are likely to join the parade:
- Portadown Defenders Flute Band
- Cormeen Rising Sons of William
- Braniel Flute Band
- The Loyal East Belfast Flute
- Cairnalbana Flute Band
- William Savage Memorial Flute Band
- Whiterock Flute Band
- Ballyquinn Flute Band
- South Belfast Young Conquerors Flute Band
- Blair Memorial Flute Band
- South Belfast Protestant Boys Flute Band
- Enniskillen Fusiliers Flute Band
- Ballymacarrett Defenders Flute Band
- Florencecourt Flute Band
- Carrickfergus Defenders Flute Band
- Ballykeel Loyal Sons of Ulster
- Castlederg Young Loyalists Auld Boys Flute Band
- Pride of Knockmore Flute Band
- Millar Memorial Flute Band
- Sons of Kai Flute Band
- Shankill Protestant Boys Flute Band
- Newtownstewart Red Hand Defenders Flute Band
- Kilclooney Volunteers Flute Band
- Shankhill Old Boys Flute Band
- Upper Falls Protestant Boys Flute Band
- Imperial Guards Flute Band
- Lisburn Fusiliers Flute Band
- Dunmurry Protestant Boys Flute Band
- Ballygowan True Blues Flute Band
- Pride of Orange and Blue Flute Band
- Ballycraigy Sons of Ulster Flute Band
- Castlederg Young Loyalists Flute Band
- Brackey Flute Band
- Ballinamallard Accordion Band
- Monkstown YCV Flute Band
- Clogher Valley Grenadiers Flute Band
- North Ballymena Protestant Boys Flute Band
- The Somme Memorial Flute Band
- Newtownards Melody Flute Band
- Brookeborough Mitchelburne Flute Band
- North Fermanagh Young Defenders Flute Band
- Ballyclare Protestant Boys Flute Band
- Burntollet Sons of Ulster Flute Band
- Kells Loyal Sons of William Flute Band