This is the first time in 11 years that the parade, hosted by the South West Ulster Amalgamated Committee of the Apprentice Boys, will be held in the Co Fermanagh town.

The main parade starts at Holyhill car park at 12.30pm and will pause at the war memorial for a short Act of Remembrance before proceeding through the town.

What is the parade route?

The parade will take the following route:

Holyhill car park

Westville Terrace

Holyhill Crescent

Forthill Street

Belmore Street

Pause at war memorial to lay a wreath and a short Act of Rememberance

East Bridge Street

Townhall Street

Church Street

Darling Street

Anne Street

The Brook

Rossorry Church Road

Windmill Road

Coleshill Road

Elliott Place

Coleshill Park

Sligo Road

Henry Street

Wellington Road

Regal Pass

East Bridge Street

Belmore Street

Forthill Street

Holyhill Crescent

Westville Terrace

Holyhill car park

Which bands are likely to take part?

According to the Parades Commission, more than 40 bands are likely to join the parade: