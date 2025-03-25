A planning application has been lodged with Antrim and Newtownabbey Council for a new school car park and playground at Doagh Primary School outside Ballyclare.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The application has been submitted by an agent on behalf of the Education Authority.

The council is considering a proposal for conversion of the existing playground to create a new car park area including new vehicle access, lighting, retaining walls and fencing and a new playground in the existing car park area and grass play area at the Main Street school. Twenty-two car parking spaces are planned.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

A ‘loss of space’ supporting statement submitted with the application said: “The constraints of the site are apparent when visiting Doagh Primary School, specifically concerning parking for staff and visitors, which is currently positioned at the front of the main building where accessibility includes having to drive over the entrance way area that is used by pedestrians for the purpose of parking.

Doagh Primary School. Google

“The area allocated for parking is also constrained due to its narrowness while the vehicular access into the site is also too narrow to enable two cars to pass one another. This scenario is clearly not acceptable from a road safety perspective and therefore an alternative solution needs to be found.

“Due to the difficult accessibility and the small number of spaces available for staff, there are instances when vehicles have had to be parked on the existing playground. Alternatively, vehicles are parked outside Doagh Primary School causing oncoming vehicles to overtake on the opposite side of the road.

“There have been many reported cases of pupil/pedestrian collisions with vehicles that thankfully to date have not resulted in a fatality. However, with the support of the council’s planning department, the proposed scheme will deliver an improved situation that will help avoid future pedestrian/vehicular conflicts.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The main features of the proposed development include formation of on-site car parking on land currently used as the school’s playground to serve 22 spaces; closing up of existing vehicular access and re-position further north to a more safe and pedestrian friendly location where conflict with pedestrian traffic is significantly reduced; widening of new access to enable two-way traffic to move without hindrance.”

A new playground will be formed to the front of the school at the site of the former car park and a playground will be created within the playing field.

The statement said the proposed scheme will “significantly improve the car parking provision within the site along with enhancing vehicular accessibility, all of which will reduce vehicular/pedestrian conflict to the benefit of staff, pupils and visitors to Doagh Primary”.

It continued: “The scheme provides for a much larger area for parking and the repositioning/widening of the vehicular access, whilst also delivering an alternative location for the playground at a much safer location for pupils.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The scheme will not involve the total loss of playground provision with a new area being formed from the existing car park to the front of the school amounting to 163 square metres, while an area of 574 square metres of outdoor play space is provided for to the rear of the site.”

“Due to the nature and scale of the development, there would be no adverse impact caused to amenity, character or biodiversity of the site/area,” the report stated.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter