Santa Claus is swapping his sleigh for a surfboard this weekend – and he’d LOVE you to join him!

The main man will be taking to the surf at the East Strand in Portrush on Saturday (December 2) and wants lots of people to join him to help raise funds for The Wave Project.

Founded in 2010, The Wave Project delivers surf therapy programmes to children and young adults around the UK.

After a competitive application process, The Wave Project has been selected to take part in the Big Give’s Christmas Challenge, with a fundraising target of £100,000! For one week only, any donation made to The Wave Project via Big Give will be doubled.

Francesca McLenaghan of the Wave Project Northern Ireland said: “We are delighted to have been chosen to be part of the Big Give Christmas Challenge. We are appealing to the public to give generously this year to help us reach our target to ensure that we can increase the number of children we will be able to help in the coming year.

"Record numbers of children and young people are seeking help for their mental health. 1.4 million young people were referred to children’s mental health services last year - an astonishing 79% increase on pre-pandemic levels in 2019.

“Donations of any size can be doubled and will ensure that we can really turnaround the lives of children as young as eight. Here in Northern Ireland, we help approximately 80 new children and young people every year into the water operating out of Portrush and Benone beaches.

"I see first-hand what a difference surf therapy can make to the children who participate in our programmes, with increased confidence, resilience, self-esteem and a positive outlook. I would urge anyone who has ever thought about supporting us to help us with this campaign.”