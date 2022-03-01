Ready for the new look Duck Dive 2022?

This year the Duck Dive is proudly supporting Community Rescue Service Northern District and is sponsored by Villa Portstewart.

The annual fundraising event will take on St Patrick’s Day, March 17, at 2pm sharp with registration from 1pm.

Barry Torrens, District Commander Northern District of the Community Rescue Service, said: “The Community Rescue Service is comprised of highly trained and qualified volunteers who search for high risk vulnerable missing people 24/7, 365 days a year.

Barry Torrens of the Community Rescue Service is all set for the Duck Dive 2022

“We rely on donations from members of the public and local businesses to pay for our life saving and protection equipment that we use during our searches.

“We are therefore honoured to be chosen by the Duck Festival Committee to be their chosen charity for the Portstewart Duck Festival. This event has been redesigned and the CRS will be hosting the annual Duck Dive within The Crescent.”

Duck Dive 2022 will see participants (preferably in fancy dress) dive into a specially erected pool at the Crescent. There is no required amount in order to take part, however, a minimum donation of £20 is suggested.

Afterwards, there will be the annual shindig and hooley at Villa Portstewart with raffle, live music and stew for participants.