Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

The popular firm, known more for its competitions of £150k cash and brand new cars and houses, has decided to give back to the community and has organised a weekly draw to donate funds to local charities.

-

Sign up to the weekly Slow Reads newsletter. Grab a cuppa and enjoy some of our best journalism. Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know you can manage your profile, and explore all of the available newsletters from NorthernIrelandWorld within your account. Edit Preferences Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Deirdre Breen from Lurgan, Co Armagh picks up a cheque for £500 on behalf of the Southern Area Hospice in Newry. The money was raised as part of a charity draw ran by Tommy French Competitions. Anam Cara also received £500 towards their charity.

-

Tommy French said there was a great response to the public nominating charities. “We are keen to give back to the community due to the success of Tommy French Competitions,” he said.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Last week the first charity to receive £500 was the Southern Area Hospice in Newry. When giving the cheque to Deirdre Breen, a fundraiser for the Southern Area Hospice, Tommy French said: “It’s great to support the Southern Area Hospice and all the great work they do.”