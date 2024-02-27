Register
Armagh and Newry charities scoop big prizes from special draws run by Lurgan firm Tommy French Competitions

Two well known charities have benefitted from a new draw run by Co Armagh firm Tommy French Competitions.
By Carmel Robinson
Published 27th Feb 2024, 11:12 GMT
Updated 27th Feb 2024, 11:30 GMT
The popular firm, known more for its competitions of £150k cash and brand new cars and houses, has decided to give back to the community and has organised a weekly draw to donate funds to local charities.

Deirdre Breen from Lurgan, Co Armagh picks up a cheque for £500 on behalf of the Southern Area Hospice in Newry. The money was raised as part of a charity draw ran by Tommy French Competitions. Anam Cara also received £500 towards their charity.
Tommy French said there was a great response to the public nominating charities. “We are keen to give back to the community due to the success of Tommy French Competitions,” he said.

Last week the first charity to receive £500 was the Southern Area Hospice in Newry. When giving the cheque to Deirdre Breen, a fundraiser for the Southern Area Hospice, Tommy French said: “It’s great to support the Southern Area Hospice and all the great work they do.”

This week Tommy French Competitions held the £1000 Charity draw and all profits went to Anam Cara NI. The charity draw is weekly and tickets are £5.

