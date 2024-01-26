Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon businesses fined as council raises concern at underage use of sunbeds
Four businesses in the council district were recently issued with a £250 fixed penalty fine for allowing a person under the age of 18 to use a sunbed, it’s been revealed.
The local authority has appealed to young people and parents to consider the potential health risks of using tanning beds.
It is illegal for under-18s to use a sunbed on commercial premises and it is the responsibility of the local council to enforce these laws.
Whilst most businesses visited in the borough were compliant and aware of the requirements, a spokesperson for ABC Council said there was still ‘significant’ use of sunbeds by young people despite the awareness of risks.
"Using a sunbed, even once at any stage during your life increases your risk of developing melanoma by 20 per cent compared to someone who has never used a sunbed,” the council spokesperson said. “And this risk increases by 1.8 per cent with each additional time you use a sunbed.
"NI surveys indicate that members of the public are aware of the risks of using sunbeds, but many still use them, with 10 per cent of our young people aged 11-16 having reported using a sunbed.
"Over a third (33.9 per cent) of these have used them in sunbed premises, while 39.8 per cent have used them in a home environment. Around half of respondents did not use protective goggles when using a sunbed.”
Businesses that don’t follow the law on sunbeds are issued with a fixed penalty notice of £250 and non-payment can result in a court case, and if convicted, can result in a fine up to £5,000.
Council officers said they want to remind sunbed operators of their duty under the Sunbeds Act (Northern Ireland) 2011 and also want to make parents and guardians of under 18’s aware of the requirements – which they can do by visiting the council’s website at www.armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk/business/sunbedsafety
Anyone with concerns about a sunbed business in their area is asked to contact the Environmental Health Department at the council on 0330 056 1011.