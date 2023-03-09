Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon council announces closures of facilities due to wintry weather

A spokesperson for the local authority said the closures were taking place for safety reasons.
"Due to the amber and yellow weather warnings in place for snow, council facilities will close from 3pm today (Thursday, March 9) until 12 noon tomorrow (Friday, March 10.
"All events and bookings due to take place this evening and tomorrow morning have been postponed,” the spokesperson said.
"Further updates will be provided when the impact is assessed, to ensure the safe delivery of services for staff and residents.”