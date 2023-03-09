Register
Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon council announces closures of facilities due to wintry weather

Council facilities in the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon area are closing from 3pm today (Thursday, March 9) as a result of the wintry weather conditions.

By Valerie Martin
4 hours ago

A spokesperson for the local authority said the closures were taking place for safety reasons.

"Due to the amber and yellow weather warnings in place for snow, council facilities will close from 3pm today (Thursday, March 9) until 12 noon tomorrow (Friday, March 10.

"All events and bookings due to take place this evening and tomorrow morning have been postponed,” the spokesperson said.

Amber and yellow weather warnings have been issued for Northern Ireland. Picture: Arthur Allison/Pacemaker Press.
"Further updates will be provided when the impact is assessed, to ensure the safe delivery of services for staff and residents.”

