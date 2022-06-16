Loading...

Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council closes recycling centre after member of public dies

A Co Down recycling centre has closed after a member of the public became unwell while visiting and died.

By Carmel Robinson
Thursday, 16th June 2022, 10:07 am

Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon Borough Council said: “A sad incident occurred on Wednesday at Dromore Household Recycling Centre, when a member of the public became unwell while visiting the Centre, and unfortunately passed away.

“The Council would like to offer its sincere sympathy to the family of the deceased, and thank our staff for their professional and dignified assistance during this difficult time.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter

“As a mark of respect, the Centre will remain closed today Thursday 16 June.

Church Steeple and Cross

“The Centre will reopen as normal on Friday 17 June.”

-

-

Read More

Read More
End of era as Debenhams sign at Craigavon’s Rushmere Shopping Centre comes down ...
ArmaghBanbridgeArmagh CityCraigavon Borough Council