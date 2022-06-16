Armagh City, Banbridge & Craigavon Borough Council said: “A sad incident occurred on Wednesday at Dromore Household Recycling Centre, when a member of the public became unwell while visiting the Centre, and unfortunately passed away.

“The Council would like to offer its sincere sympathy to the family of the deceased, and thank our staff for their professional and dignified assistance during this difficult time.

“As a mark of respect, the Centre will remain closed today Thursday 16 June.

“The Centre will reopen as normal on Friday 17 June.”

