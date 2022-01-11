Upper Bann MLA Jonathan Buckley and MP Carla Lockhart urged groups to apply for funding from Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council.

“Grant funding of up to £400 is available for groups wishing to apply for assistance for local events ranging from tea parties, exhibitions, talks and social events for young and old,” said Mr Buckley.

“I would encourage all community groups to consider applying, and to maximise on this opportunity to bring the community together in celebrating Her Majesty’s 70 years of service. This week, the Royal Family have announced their schedule of events for the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee, and it is clear this will be a monumental occasion.”

Queen Elizabeth II records her annual Christmas broadcast in the White Drawing Room in Windsor Castle, Berkshire. Photo: Victoria Jones/PA Wire

Mrs Lockhart said: “It would be fantastic to see events in every corner of Upper Bann to mark this historic moment, and to celebrate the Queen’s remarkable reign.”

-

-