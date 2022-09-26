Since the strike was suspended on Thursday many bins have been lifted with the exception of the green bins.

However the council says the normal calendar bin collections will resume on Monday September 26 for residents following the recent industrial action.

The latest guidance available to residents is:

• To follow their bin collection calendar.

Armagh Banbridge and Craigavon Council says normal refuse collection facilities will resume today following industrial action lasting almost six weeks.

• To leave their bin out for collection by 7.00am on their scheduled day of collection.

• Where bins are not collected, bins should be left out until collection has taken place.

Details of bin collection days can be found on the free ABC Council App (available to download in the App Store), or on the Council website.

A council spokesperson said: “General guidance has also been issued to advise that while bin collection crews are working hard to catch up on missed collections due to the five-week industrial action period, crews are continuing to deal with high volumes of waste across the borough. As a result, it may take sometime to get back to full service levels, and the Council would appreciate residents patience throughout this process.