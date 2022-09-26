Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council: Normal bin collections resume today - including the green bin
Normal bin collections are resuming today - including the green bins – following a six week strike by workers at Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council.
Since the strike was suspended on Thursday many bins have been lifted with the exception of the green bins.
However the council says the normal calendar bin collections will resume on Monday September 26 for residents following the recent industrial action.
-
Most Popular
-
The latest guidance available to residents is:
• To follow their bin collection calendar.
• To leave their bin out for collection by 7.00am on their scheduled day of collection.
• Where bins are not collected, bins should be left out until collection has taken place.
Details of bin collection days can be found on the free ABC Council App (available to download in the App Store), or on the Council website.
A council spokesperson said: “General guidance has also been issued to advise that while bin collection crews are working hard to catch up on missed collections due to the five-week industrial action period, crews are continuing to deal with high volumes of waste across the borough. As a result, it may take sometime to get back to full service levels, and the Council would appreciate residents patience throughout this process.
"Residents are advised to visit the Council website, Facebook and Twitter page regularly for the latest service updates and advice. If residents have neighbours, friends or family who aren't aware of the latest guidance the Council is asking for help to let them know and encourage them to visit the following website regularly: www.armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk/strikeactionsuspension