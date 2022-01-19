It is understood previously Armagh and Banbridge Councils had the beleagured Prince’s birthday as one of the designated days to fly the Union flag.

The previous Craigavon Council had a policy of flying the union flag 365 days a year.

It is not known of this matter will be discussed among party leaders and officials tonight or whether it will be brought before a committee.

Prince Andrew, Duke of York during the centenary Armistice Day service which took place at St Anne's Cathedral in 2018. Pic Colm Lenaghan/ Pacemaker

Updates as we receive them.

The Duke of York’s military titles and royal patronages have been returned to the Queen, according to Buckingham Palace.

Prince Andrew, 61, will also stop using the term His Royal Highness in an official capacity.

The Duke is facing a civil action in the USA over allegations of sexual assault - allegations he has consistently denied.

The Duke of York turns 62 on 19 February.

Last year the UK government said it would be advising local councils that there is no requirement to fly the flag that day, following his decision to step back from public duties.

It is not known if the now amalgamated Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Council will have a unified flag flying policy in future.

