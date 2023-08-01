A pilot rate, which cost just a £1 to park for five hours in some of the Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council area car parks, is to be scrapped as of next week with a new hourly parking rate introduced.

The new rate will see those parking in some council car parks charged 30p per hour. Many of the car parks in the borough are free to use.

A spokesperson for the council explained: “Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council are responsible for almost 50, free and charged off-street car parks across the Borough.

"The council provides 34 free off-street car parks across towns and villages and operates a number of pay and display off-street car parks. From Monday 7th August 2023, the discounted pilot rate of five hours for £1 will be removed, however existing tariffs will remain unchanged with the minimum car parking charge of 30p per hour.

"A cashless parking system is available for all our charged car parks via the Just Park app. This system allows you to pay for your parking with a credit or debit card, rather than cash. When paying via the app you do not need to display a ticket.