Armagh, Banbridge and Craigavon residents encouraged to 'age positively' during special month

A host of events to encourage an active and healthy lifestyle in later years is taking place across the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough as part of Positive Ageing Month.

On Wednesday, more than 30 people attended a falls awareness seminar and workshop, which was organised by ABC Borough Council and the Southern Health and Social Care Trust (SHSCT).

During the event, common hazards for trips and falls around the home were highlighted, while advice was also provided relating to electric blankets, hot water bottles, overloaded sockets and charging appliances.

Participants also had the opportunity to avail of health checks, as well as some practical and simple fitness moves and even a lesson in Chi Me.

Some of the many positive responses from participants included: “A very enjoyable morning. I learnt a lot about safety and some simple exercises to help me become more agile. Thank you.”

This awareness event was part of Positive Ageing Month, with events happening almost every day throughout the month throughout the borouigh, covering a huge spectrum of areas and interests.

More details on the full programme of events for Positive Ageing Month on the ABC Seniors Newsletter which you can receive by calling Stephanie on 07825

010630 or emailing [email protected] or by visiting the new webpage on the council website www.armaghbanbridgecraigavon.gov.uk/agefriendly

1 . Getting together Ida, Hazel and Olive at the Falls Awareness event. Photo: ABC Borough Council

2 . Health team Gemma, Sharon and Jacqueline from Southern Health and Social Care Trust who delivered health checks at the event. Photo: ABC Borough Council

3 . Enjoying the event Jean, Ruth, Vivienne and Michaela pictured at the Falls Awareness event. Photo: ABC Borough Council