Lord Mayor, Cllr Paul Greenfield, described news of the Queen’s death as a “significant moment in history” and described her as someone “who loved our Lord, loved her family and loved her country”.

He then asked the chamber to stand for a minute’s silence before recalling how his late grandfather met the Queen before opening the floor for others to pay their respects.

Tributes from the DUP

DUP group leader, Alderman Mark Baxter said it was with “great sadness” that he was paying these tributes and noted how, even with the late Monarch at such advanced years, he “did not think this day would come as soon”.

“There has been 70 years of service, some would say a life of privilege, but to give seven decades to us, her subjects, with every move documented and detailed, under the gaze of the world’s media, could not have been easy,” he said.

“Our Queen took up the mantle as a young lady, not long after she had served her country throughout World War II. With a sense of duty she carried out the demanding role with a regal grace and conscientious determination.

“Her Majesty led by example an abiding memory of that is when she sat in St George’s Chapel at her husband’s funeral, alone, due to the restrictions imposed as a result of the pandemic.”

Cllr Liam Mackle

He continued: “Here, she reached out the hand of friendship and reconciliation when we all know how hard that would have been when she herself lost a family member at the hands of terrorists.

“She reminded us that forgiveness lies at the heart of her faith and indeed it can reconcile communities.

“Much has been said about Queen Elizabeth II and much more will be said in the coming days but from a personal perspective I remember the garden party in 2014 at which I was present.

“As the Queen made her way back into Hillsborough Castle the procession stopped to play the national anthem and as fortune would have it, I was within six feet of Her Majesty, facing her, as we began to sing those well known words, ‘God Save The Queen’.

Alliance party member - Peter Lavery. Picture by Bernie Brown

“It was a very surreal moment and, as an unashamed royalist, one that I will cherish forever.”

He ended his speech by extending his and his party’s deepest sympathies to the Royal Family and their best wishes to King Charles III in the “herculean task” of following his late mother as the United Kingdom’s monarch.

Sinn Fein acknowledges ‘profound sorry of our neighbours in the unionist community’

Sinn Fein group leader Councillor Liam Mackle expressed his party’s “deep regret at the passing of Queen Elizabeth II”.

“She has led the British people as head of state for a remarkable 70 years and they will miss her terribly,” he said.

“I wish to acknowledge the profound sorrow of our neighbours from within the unionist community, right across the borough, who will feel her loss terribly.

Paul Berry

“Queen Elizabeth II made a significant contribution to advancing peace and reconciliation between our two islands and our people. She led by example building relationships with those of us who are Irish and have a different political allegiance from herself and her government.

“I would like to offer my sincere sympathy and condolences to her children and her extended family circle as they come to terms with their grief.”

‘We have lost not just the monarch but the matriarch of our nation’ says UUP

UUP group leader, Alderman Jim Speers said he was speaking with “a heavy heart and great sense of sorrow” and extended his party’s condolences to His Majesty the King and wider family.

“Her Majesty the Queen was the country’s head of state for seven decades but she will no doubt be fondly remembered by her family as a mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.

“We have lost not just the monarch but the matriarch of our nation. The figure who more than any other brought our country together and personified everything that makes us proud to be British.

“Her reign was indeed glorious and it was our good fortune to have her reign over us. I recall with great fondness her visit on March 9, 1995 to confer city status on Armagh.

“I trust that God will grant King Charles III the same wisdom and good health in his reign over us and that he to will keep the faith as his beloved mother did.”

Sympathies on the death of the Queen shared by SDLP

SDLP councillor Ciaran Toman spoke on behalf of his party and extended its sympathies to the family of the Queen Elizabeth II.

“Queen Elizabeth II served her people and her country for over 70 years,” he said.

“She has seen many Presidents, Prime Ministers and indeed Popes and whilst she was a lady of duty to her country, we remember she was a wife, a mother, a grandmother and indeed a great grandmother.

“The blessing of a long life does not make the burden of saying goodbye any lighter.

“This island has been marked by heartache and division and the Queen and her family did not escape the heartache and pain with the loss of her uncle but in common with the people of Ireland she played her part in building peace on this island and reached out to all sections of our community.

“The Queen’s historic visit to the Republic of Ireland in 2011 was a real watershed event for our two islands. A hereditary monarchy is not something that sits with our beliefs in the SDLP, however, we do recognise there are many people in our community who hold the late Queen Elizabeth II, her family and the institution they represent, very dear.

“We know the unionist community in Northern Ireland are mourning the loss of the Queen and to them we extend our heartfelt condolences. May she rest in peace.”

Alliance Party share profound condolences to the Royal Family

Alliance Councillor Peter Lavery spoke on behalf of his party and expressed its “profound condolences” to the Royal Family.

“While they have lost a matriarch their entire country has lost someone who provided 70 years of constant and dedicated leadership. Their loss will be felt by many, not just across the country but across the globe,” he said.

“Queen Elizabeth II was one of the defining figures of the 20th Century as well as a large part of the 21st, due not only to her longevity but commitment and devotion to the nation.

“The majority of us have only ever known her as the sovereign and it will be strange not to see her there carrying out her duties with grace and dignity.

“Her strong support for reconciliation is one of the many aspects of her life that will remain as her lasting legacy and I hope it brings her family and indeed all those grieving some comfort at this sad time.

“I would like to wish the King Charles III well as he takes on the role of head of state in our constitutional monarchy.”

Paul Berry ‘immensely saddened’

Independent Councillor Paul Berry said he had been “immensely saddened by the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II”.

“As a community we mourn her loss as if she was one of our own,” he said.

“Seventy years of unblemished service to the nation, commonwealth and indeed the world, she reigned with a compassion and as a community, those that I represent have been honoured to have Her Majesty at its helm.

“As we look back, we will cherish her memory and remember her legacy of service, commitment, duty and very strong work ethic and sacrifice to this great nation for so many years.

“To King Charles III we wish him God’s richest blessings in the days, weeks and months that lie ahead. He has a massive task to follow and large shoes to fill but with God’s help and ability he will be fit to see it through.”

Council’s Deputy Lord Mayor Tim McClelland said these were “truly sad, sad days for our whole United Kingdom” and extended his condolences to the Royal Family.

“Our thoughts are with the whole family as they must mourn a great loss yet, at the same time, continue carrying out their civic and constitutional duties,” he said.

“We especially remember our King, King Charles III, given the mantle as head of state is now on his shoulders and I wish him God’s richest blessing as he leads our nation forward.”

Tributes were also paid to the Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II by Alderman Stephen Moutray, Alderman Sydney Anderson, Alderman Gareth Wilson, Councillor Darryn Causby, Councillor Margaret Tinsley and Councillor Brian Pope.