Armagh band parade to attract thousands from Portadown, Lurgan, Craigavon, Banbridge areas and beyond
Organisers of the Cormeen Rising Sons of William Flute Band’s annual parade in Armagh are expecting a good turnout of visiting bands and supporters converging on the city from far and wide. More than 60 bands have been listed by the Parades Commission as potentially taking part in the event.
What time does the parade start and what route will it take?
The parade begins at 7pm from Mall East and proceeds along this route:
- Gaol Square
- Barrack Street
- Scotch Street
- Market Street
- College Street
- Mall East
Which bands will be taking part?
According to the Parades Commission, the following bands may join the parade along with host outfit Cormeen Rising Sons of William Flute Band:
- Kilcluney Flute Band
- South Down Defenders Flute
- Mullaghbrack Accordion Band
- Synotts True Blues Flute Band
- Omagh True Blues Flute Band
- Enniskillen Fusiliers Flute Band
- Blair Memorial Flute Band
- Craigavon Protestant Boys Flute Band
- Markethill Protestant Boys Flute Band
- Portadown True Blues Flute Band
- Ballyrea Boyne Defenders Flute Band
- Sgt White Memorial Flute Band
- South Belfast Protestant Boys
- Aughnagurgan Accordion Band
- South Fermanagh Loyalists Flute Band
- John Hunter Accordian Band
- Pomeroy True Blues Flute Band
- Tamlaghtmore Tigers Flute Band
- Montober Flute Band
- Downshire Guiding Star Flute Band
- Omagh Protestant Boys Flute Band
- Loyal Sons Of Benagh Flute Band
- Portadown Defenders Flute Band
- 1st Newtownabbey Accordion
- Sons of William Flute Band Aughnacloy
- Armagh True Blues Flute Band
- Clogher Protestant Boys
- Ballymacall Flute Band
- Pride of the Village Flute Band Beragh
- Hillhaven Flute Band
- Castlederg Young Loyalists Flute Band
- Blackskull Orange and Blue
- RSV
- Star of the North Dollingstown Flute Band
- Upper Falls Protestant Boys Flute Band
- Allistragh Flute Band
- Upper Bann Fusiliers Flute Band
- North Fermanagh Young Defenders Flute Band
- Pride of the Hill Carnmoney Flute Band
- Tannaghill Flute Band
- Dunloy Accordion Band
- William Savage Memorial Toye Flute Band
- Killylea Silver Band
- Moygashel Sons of Ulster Flute Band
- Annaghmore Flute Band
- Mavemacullen Accordion Band
- Magheraveeley Flute Band
- Knockloughrim Accordion Band
- Clogher Valley Grenadiers Flute Band
- East Belfast Protestant Boys Flute Band
- Star of David Accordion Band
- West Bann Protestant Boys Flute Band
- Dungannon Volunteers Flute Band
- Pomeroy True Blues Flute Band
- Upper Falls Flute Band
- Star of Down Maghera Flute Band
- Lisnafeedy Accordion Band
- Pride of the Raven Flute Band
- Ardarragh Accordion Band
- Brackey Flute Band, Sixmilecross