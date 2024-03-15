Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Organisers of the Cormeen Rising Sons of William Flute Band’s annual parade in Armagh are expecting a good turnout of visiting bands and supporters converging on the city from far and wide. More than 60 bands have been listed by the Parades Commission as potentially taking part in the event.

What time does the parade start and what route will it take?

The parade begins at 7pm from Mall East and proceeds along this route:

Gaol Square

Barrack Street

Scotch Street

Market Street

College Street

Mall East

Which bands will be taking part?

According to the Parades Commission, the following bands may join the parade along with host outfit Cormeen Rising Sons of William Flute Band: