A beautiful festive illustration of St Patrick’s Church of Ireland Cathedral in Armagh is to feature in one of this year’s Royal Mail Christmas stamps.

The special series includes some of the many spectacular cathedrals in the UK – Edinburgh, Bangor, Liverpool and Westminster – in illustrations by Penzance-based, British artist, Judy Joel, whose popular paintings have been sold worldwide over the last 50 years.

The scene of St Patrick’s Cathedral Armagh has been chosen as the second class Large Class stamp in the 2024 Christmas set.

Dean of Armagh, the Very Rev Shane Forster, said he was delighted that St Patrick’s Church of Ireland Cathedral in Armagh will feature in the festive stamp series.

"The image of the light shining out through the cathedral’s stained-glass windows, along with young people carol singing and playing in the snow, portrays a lovely traditional winter scene,” he said.

"The artist, Judy Joel, is to be congratulated for creating a very special set of seasonal stamps which send out a message of joy and hope at Christmas. The cathedrals that feature on the stamps stand as symbols of faith at the very centre of each picture and at the heart of their local communities.”

David Gold, from Royal Mail said: “Cathedrals are a hugely significant part of our cultural heritage and provide support to their communities. They come into their own at Christmas, offering warmth and welcome to all. These stamps featuring beautiful illustrations of cathedrals from across the UK will spread the joys of this celebratory time of year.”

The Royal Mail spokesperson said this year’s theme depicts how Christmas is a time of celebration in the midst of winter darkness at all of the United Kingdom’s cathedrals.

"With candlelight, festive decorations, magnificent architecture, awe-inspiring art and treasures and sublime music and liturgy, cathedrals are wonderful and welcoming places to visit at Christmas.”

St Patrick’s Church of Ireland Cathedral stands on the hill from which the city derives its name: Ard Mhacha, or Macha’s height.

The building has been destroyed and rebuilt on at least 17 occasions, with the construction of the current cathedral beginning in the 13 th century. St Patrick’s boasts fine stained glass and monuments and is known for its choral music tradition, going back over 1,000 years.