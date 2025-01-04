Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon council apologises for bin collection 'disruption'
Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.comVisit Shots! now
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565
Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council has apologised for a disruption to bin collections due to take place on Saturday.
The local authority made residents aware of the issue on social media.
"Unfortunately, due to operational issues and current weather conditions, there will be disruption to some scheduled refuse collections today (Saturday, January 4).” a council spokesperson said.
"If your bin is not emptied, please continue to leave it out and we will endeavour to complete collections over the next week. We apologise for any inconvenience caused.”
Some bin collections across the borough which would have been due on Wednesday (New Year’s Day) had been rescheduled to take place on Saturday.
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.