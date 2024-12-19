Residents of the Armagh City, Banbridge and Craigavon Borough Council area are being reminded of a change to normal bin collections days due to the holidays.

Households who have black / blue and green bins which were due for collection on Thursday, December 26 will be collected on Saturday, December 28.

Those due for collection on Wednesday, January 1 will be collected on Saturday, January 4.

Meanwhile, the council’s recycling centres are open on December 27 and 28, will be open on December 31 until 3.45pm and closed on January 1.