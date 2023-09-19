The parents of a young boy from Armagh who was diagnosed with cancer last year are staging a gala ball next month to help support other families in a similar position.

Theo Smyth (12) was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukaemia in the summer of 2022 after feeling unwell for a number of weeks.

The then 11-year-old, who was preparing to start St Patrick’s Grammar School in Armagh after leaving Saints and Scholars Integrated PS in the city, underwent a gruelling treatment programme.

Theo’s dad Martin explained: “Our cancer journey started during the summer holidays in 2022. Theo (11), had been feeling unwell for several weeks, experiencing exhaustion and spiking temperatures.

Theo Smyth was treated at the Children’s Haematology and Oncology Unit in The Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children. (Pic: Contributed).

"In mid-July 2022, Theo was admitted to the Royal Belfast Hospital for Sick Children. On July 22, Theo was diagnosed with Acute Myeloid Leukaemia.

“We were scared, helpless and devastated beyond words. Theo stayed in the Children’s Haematology and Oncology Unit, cared for by an amazing team of medical professionals until Christmas Eve.

"He underwent gruelling treatment and showed so much bravery and maturity.

"Theo had six months’ of intensive chemotherapy, bone marrow biopsies, surgery on his neck to remove a lymph node and eye drops every two hours for the last phase of his chemotherapy.

Theo received the well wishes of the Liverpool FC players. (Pic: Contributed).

"During this time, we were supported by four charities, who made life somewhat bearable. Today, with Theo in remission, back at school and looking to the future, we’d like to honour these charities and thank them for all they did.”

Martin stated: “The Children’s Cancer Unit Charity fund the ward he was treated on. They also provided him with a robot that allowed him to remotely/virtually be in class.

“Young Lives vs Cancer provided us with a room in Paul’s House on Belfast’s Falls Road. This allowed Theo’s mum Caroline and I to get showered or get some sleep. We were able to bring our 15-year-old to Paul’s House and she could spend time with Caroline.

Theo and his loved ones were supported by four charities following his diagnosis. (Pic: Contributed).

“Cancer Fund For Children gave us rest breaks in Daisy Lodge, Newcastle. They also had a member of their team called Lucy who came in and worked with Theo. Lucy and Theo built a great relationship up and she was a great support to Caroline and myself.

“Angel Wishes provided financial and emotional support to our family. They’ve a house in Ballintoy where we were able to spend a week this summer.

"We’ll never be able to fully express our gratitude, but through our fundraising event at the Armagh City Hotel on October 7, we hope we can make sure other families facing childhood cancer get the support, generosity and care we did.”

Next month’s gala ball will see a drinks reception from 6.30pm with guests seated for 7.15pm

There will be entertainment with music by Pure Blarney, an auction and Highland and Irish dancers.

The dress code is ‘smart attire’ with tickets priced at £750 per table, or £75 individually.

Ticket sales, along with all funds raised on the night, will be distributed between the charities.

For more information, or tickets, email [email protected]

Meanwhile, Martin and Caroline have also organised a fundraising spinathon, which is due to take place on September 30 in Buttercrane Shopping Centre.