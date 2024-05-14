Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Claims that a young Portadown man had been bullied by some prison officers were made on the first day of an inquest into his sudden death in Maghaberry Prison in 2018.

Family members of Daniel McConville were in attendance during Monday’s hearing at Armagh courthouse when it was outlined that the 22-year-old had been found unresponsive in his cell at 11.04pm on August 29, having last been seen alive at 10.35pm.

He was pronounced dead shortly after midnight on August 30.

Dr Christopher Johnson, currently a forensic pathologist and at the time of Mr McConville’s death the assistant State Pathologist for NI, said Mr McConville was physically healthy and from blood toxicology report there were no signs of alcohol or any drugs, including the drugs he was prescribed by his GP and none of the “track marks or needle marks associated with illegal drugs”.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Daniel McConville. Picture: family image

The inquest heard a statement from current prisoner Roy Kerr, who said he knew Mr McConville from “about the jail”.

He said the night before the young Co Armagh man died, Mr Kerr said he heard raised voices and at first thought it was two prisoners having an argument.

Then he saw Mr McConville standing in the frame of his cell door with a plate of food and heard a prisoner officer saying “you’ll get whatever meal you are given”.

Mr Kerr said he heard Mr McConville reply it wasn’t what he had ordered and then the officer raised his voice and shouted at Mr McConville to move away from the door and get back into his cell.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The inquest heard that when he didn’t do so, the officer slapped the plate up into the air spraying the food over Mr McConville and into the cell. Mr Kerr added that the officer pushed Mr McConville back into his cell by using his hand against his neck in a sharp chopping motion.

Mr Kerr told other inmates that particular prison officer was “at his bullying again” and accused him of bullying more vulnerable inmates.

Mr Aidan Sands KC, barrister for Coroner Mr Joe McCrisken, spoke about another earlier incident on August 28 where it was claimed Mr McConville was abusive towards a prison officer and damaged his cell, for which he was charged with destroying property and abusive language.

Mr Kerr said: “It doesn’t ring a bell and it doesn’t sound like the type of behaviour that would be in Daniel’s nature. He was one of the most quietest, polite prisoners I’ve ever known in my life.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Mr Kerr said Mr McConville was on a Supporting Prisoners At Risk (SPAR) process – which helps staff identify symptoms or behaviours that suggest a person may be at risk of harming themselves.– and was monitored every half hour.

He added that McConville told him two days before his death about having thoughts of self harm and he suggested going to one of the Listeners (prisoners trained up by Samaritans) or the Samaritans.