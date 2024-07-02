Watch more of our videos on Shots!

After Armagh’s win against Roscommon last weekend in the quarter finals of the All Ireland Championship, fans are eager to get tickets for the semi-final against Kerry on Saturday July 13.

It will be Armagh’s first All-Ireland semi-final since 2005 just three years after they became All Ireland Champions for the first time.

Armagh Senior Gaelic Football Team will be playing against Kerry in the semi-finals of the All-Ireland Championship in Croke Park, Dublin on Saturday July 13, 2024

Tickets go on sale at Noon today online and are available at selected SuperValu and Centra stores.

The semi-final game at Croke Park kicks off at 5.30pm after the Tailteann Cup Final between Down and Laois which is at 3pm.

Tickets for the Hogan Stand are Adult €55 (£47), for the Cusack and Davin its Adult €55 (£47). Students/OAP tickets are €50 (£43) while Juveniles tickets €10 (£9). On the Terrace it’s €40 (£34).

On Sunday July 14 the semi-final match between Donegal and Galway will take place at Croke Park with kick off at 4pm. The All Ireland JFC Final kicks off at 1.30pm.