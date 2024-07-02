Armagh v Kerry Donegal v Galway - tickets for All Ireland GAA semi-finals in Croke Park and how to get them
and live on Freeview channel 276
It will be Armagh’s first All-Ireland semi-final since 2005 just three years after they became All Ireland Champions for the first time.
The semi-final game at Croke Park kicks off at 5.30pm after the Tailteann Cup Final between Down and Laois which is at 3pm.
Tickets for the Hogan Stand are Adult €55 (£47), for the Cusack and Davin its Adult €55 (£47). Students/OAP tickets are €50 (£43) while Juveniles tickets €10 (£9). On the Terrace it’s €40 (£34).
On Sunday July 14 the semi-final match between Donegal and Galway will take place at Croke Park with kick off at 4pm. The All Ireland JFC Final kicks off at 1.30pm.
For tickets go to Ticket Master here