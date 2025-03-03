Mid and East Antrim Borough Council has agreed to renew its commitment to the Armed Forces Covenant.

A report presented to councillors at a meeting in The Braid, Ballymena, last week, says that Mid and East Antrim Borough Council “continues to recognise the sacrifices made by veterans through remembrance ceremonies in November, anniversaries and commemorations”.

Currently, support offered to veterans in Northern Ireland by local authorities is varied. The Armed Forces Covenant was first signed by the borough council in 2016.

A council Veterans’ Champion signposts support for veterans and their families. A support programme organises activities such as outings.

Carrickfergus War Memorial. Pic: Local Democracy Reporting Service

Proposing the council reaffirms its commitment, Knockagh Alliance Councillor Aaron Skinner said: “I propose that we recommit to the covenant and as a council, do everything we can to support veterans as they go back into civilian life. It is the very least that we can do.”

Carrick Castle DUP Alderman Billy Ashe MBE asked for it to be highlighted on council-headed paper and website that the local authority supports veterans.

He added: “We are delighted to see this here tonight and delighted to see that people in the chamber are supporting it. There are many sad stories to be heard in Mid and East Antrim that we need to address.”

Braid Ulster Unionist Cllr Alan Barr stated: “As a veteran of Northern Ireland and Afghanistan campaigns, I fully support it as do the rest of the Ulster Unionist Party group.

Treated Fairly

He asked that it would be a “moral obligation by the council to ensure that service and ex-service personnel are treated fairly and receive no disadvantage and where possible, given special consideration, especially those veterans who gave the most, the injured and the families of those bereaved”.

“The revised armed forces covenant is testament to our recognition of the invaluable contributions made by our armed forces, whether at home or abroad. It is our commitment to honour their sacrifices and to ensure that they are supported as much as possible as they stood by us and it is now our duty to stand by them.

“I propose that Mid and East Antrim Borough Council signs up to the Blue Light Card Scheme as an additional pledge.”

The Blue Light Card is a discount service for NHS workers, emergency services, social care and armed forces.

Coast Road Sinn Fein Cllr James McKeown commented: “Personally, I have the greatest respect for anybody who is willing to stand up for something they believe in.

"In saying that, I believe in equality and equality access to services and we do not wish to discriminate against anyone regardless of their profession. That is the practice that we always have adopted. So on that basis, I would have to vote against as everyone should be treated equally.”

Braid TUV Cllr Matthew Warwick welcomed that the council is “taking the armed forces covenant seriously and bringing it to the fore again”.

“This is not a dirty secret. This should be publicised far and wide on our website and various information bodies.”

He seconded Cllr Barr’s amendment that the council signs up to the Blue Light Card.

Bannside Sinn Fein Cllr Ian Friary asked about equality screening saying: “I never seem to see any reports on these screenings if they are done.” He was told that screenings would be done on any initiatives and policies.

Ballymena DUP Cllr Lawrie Philpott remarked: “Veterans come in all shapes and sizes and there are veterans who have stood up for everyone. I congratulate this council for bringing this back to the fore.

“I deal with veterans every month with workshops but more or less daily. You would be shocked at the amount of veterans who need support.”

Cllr Philpott requested that the council writes to the Speaker of the House of Stormont and asks him to bring it to the floor to see if the covenant could be enacted in Northern Ireland.

Cllr McKeown, Cllr Friary and the Deputy Mayor, Sinn Fein Cllr Breanainn Lyness said they were against the proposal.

Michelle Weir, Local Democracy Reporter