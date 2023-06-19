Armed Forces Day NI 2023: 18 photos from spectacular Larne event

Thousands of people enjoyed an action-packed programme as Larne hosted Armed Forces Day NI 2023.

Highlights from Sandy Bay Playing Fields on Saturday included an historic 21-gun salute to mark King Charles III’s official birthday and an aerial display from the Battle of Britain Memorial Flight Lancaster bomber - plus a flypast by the current RAF P8 Poseidon.

The day began with a parade and a Drumhead Service with visitors also treated to performances from the Band of the Royal Irish Regiment, a military village, interactive and static military displays and an Army Air Corp Gazelle helicopter.

Furthermore, the programme featured musicians from The Music Yard in Larne, The Swingtime Starlets and The Gold Tips, an array of children’s entertainment and an Ulster Aviation Society static display. The event in honour of the Armed Forces community – serving troops, reserves, cadets, veterans and their families – concluded with a Beating Retreat finale.

