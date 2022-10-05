Armoy WI learn of life on the farm
Armoy WI ladies met to kick off the 2022/23 season with an intriguing talk from Mr Cole from Broughgammon Farm, Ballycastle.
Mr Cole told of how a retirement plan developed into a successful, artisan farming venture incorporating family members and providing local employment.
His award-winning products are recognised throughout Ireland. The family’s hard work and enthusiasm have certainly paid off. Vice President Betty Robinson oversaw proceedings, Linda Wilson proposed a vote of thanks. New member Judith Poots was welcomed into the WI family.