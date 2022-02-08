Armoy WI members take things ‘to heart’ at recent meeting

A spokesperson said: “It was great to see each other again and hear the chatter of conversation in the hall.

“President Katy McCurdy welcomed everyone wholeheartedly. She handed the floor over to Dr Adrian Sterne who gave us a very informative health talk on heart matters. It definitely made us think about lifestyle choices!”

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Betty Robinson proposed a vote of thanks to Dr Sterne.

The ladies enjoyed refreshments provided by the catering committee before moving onto the business part of the evening.