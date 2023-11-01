Register
Around 1000 homes without power after an electricity outage in the Craigavon area

An electricity outage has left around 1000 homes without power in the Craigavon area this morning.
By Carmel Robinson
Published 1st Nov 2023, 09:17 GMT
Updated 1st Nov 2023, 09:17 GMT
The power went out in the Tullygally Road East area including the Meadowbrook estate shortly after 8am this morning.

According to the Northern Ireland Electricity, there are 999 customers affected by the outage.

The NIE said: “The repair team is on its way. The fault is due to equipment failure.”

It is believed the electricity is expected to be restored at around 11.30am this morning.