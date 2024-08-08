Around 150 people attend 'peaceful protest' outside Newtownabbey hotel

By The Newsroom
Published 8th Aug 2024, 13:12 GMT
There was a heavy police presence in the Antrim Road area of Newtownabbey on August 7 as approximately 150 people gathered for a protest outside the Chimney Corner Hotel.

Posts on social media ahead of the protest voiced concerns about people being housed in the three-star facility.

Pictures shared online from during the event show a long line of police vehicles parked along the kerbside directly outside the hotel. A group of people can be seen standing on the other side of the road.

Chimney Corner Hotel. (Pic: Google).Chimney Corner Hotel. (Pic: Google).
Chimney Corner Hotel. (Pic: Google).

Responding to the Newtownabbey Times, a PSNI spokesperson said: “Police attended a planned protest in the Antrim Road area of Newtownabbey at around 7pm on Wednesday, August 7.

“The road was closed by officers in order to facilitate the peaceful protest.

"It is estimated that around 150 people attended, and dispersed by 8pm.”

A message on the hotel’s website states: “The hotel is currently closed to the general public.”

A number of anti-immigration protests have been held across Northern Ireland and England in the wake of an incident in Southport on Monday, July 29 which saw three young girls-Bebe King (6), Elsie Dot Stancombe (7) and Alice Dasilva Aguiar (9)- killed and eight other children injured alongside two adults during a knife attack. The incident took place at a Taylor Swift-themed dance and yoga event in the Merseyside town.

A number of demonstrations have turned violent across Belfast, with 17 males being arrested following disorder over recent days in the city. To date, 11 have been charged to court.

