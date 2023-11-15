Around 2000 homes in Craigavon without electricity after power outage
Homes and businesses in the Craigavon area are without power this afternoon due to what NIE is reporting as ‘equipment failure’.
The electricity went out in 1,941 at 2.28pm on Wednesday afternoon. The NIE says restoration is not expected until 5.30pm.
The NIE said: “We have logged a fault for this area and will be assigning a repair team as soon as possible. The fault is due to equipment failure.”People are concerned as home alarms have been set off and many also work from home.