Around The Town: Carrickfergus music festival finishes in style at Shaftesbury Park
Carrick’s Around The Town music festival finished in style on Saturday afternoon with a fantastic turn-out at Shaftesbury Park.
There was a party atmosphere in the air as revellers enjoyed tunes from Camembert, Little Feet, Green Means Go, and ABBA tribute group The Björn Identity.
It was the final event for the nine day festival, which featured everything from from live music and comedy to markets and workshops.
Take a look at our video for some snippets from the afternoon – can you spot anyone you know?
Comment Guidelines
National World encourages reader discussion on our stories. User feedback, insights and back-and-forth exchanges add a rich layer of context to reporting. Please review our Community Guidelines before commenting.