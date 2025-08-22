Lynn McKenzie and Ash Hamilton of Positive Carrickfergus joined forces with Bill Buchanan of Deja Vu Promotions to bring back Around the Town for a second year.

Running from Friday, August 1 to Saturday, August 9, the 2025 edition delivered 22 events, 152 performers, and 49 hours of live entertainment, attracting bigger crowds than ever before.

The festival achieved a 66.8 percent increase in attendance compared to 2024, with multiple events selling out well in advance – including The Jazz Session, Knights of Comedy, The Sound of the Silver Screen, and Sounds Like Craic.

The rest of the premium programme drew near-capacity audiences, with Live and Loud leaving only a handful of seats unfilled.

The festival also delivered a major boost to the local economy, with 92.5 percent of its budget spent within County Antrim.

In addition, 44 percent was spent directly in Carrickfergus, from hiring local performers and crew, to working with local suppliers and venues.

Its community reach expanded too, with Arts Care performances increasing from three to four supported living homes, bringing music and connection directly to residents who might not otherwise be able to attend.

Festival highlights

Festival highlights included standing ovations for the 3rd Carrickfergus Silver Band during their Sounds of the Silver Screen concert, and a park full of people dancing to The Björn Identity as they closed the finale in joyous style.

Knights of Comedy made its debut with roaring laughter and rave reviews, and organisers have confirmed it will now be a recurring festival fixture.

Sounds Like Craic once again proved a crowd favourite, transforming the people of Carrickfergus into pop stars for the night in a Stars in Their Eyes–style format, with contestants dazzling in costume, stage presence, and sheer talent.

Bill Buchanan, festival co-organiser, said: "We’re only in our second year and already delivering a festival with over 150 performers, nearly 50 hours of entertainment, and more sell-out shows than last year. The biggest festivals in the world took years to grow, and we’re well on our way - thanks to the community who’ve embraced it. Pick up a brochure, follow our social media, join the newsletter - be part of the story as we grow bigger, bolder, and even more unmissable each year."

Positive Carrickfergus Creative Producer Lynn McKenzie added: “Around the Town was born out of musicians wanting to play in their own community and we are proud that this is a festival by Carrickfergus. From partnerships with YMCA and the E2T project volunteers to our own Board members jumping in and all the friendly faces we know and love from the community, it was honestly a wholesome and heart warming week. When Bjorn Identity played ‘Thank you for the music’ and hundreds of people were on their feet singing along, I did shed a tear!”

Audience feedback

Audience feedback for the event has been glowing, with one attendee saying: “An amazing experience. I never thought I’d see talent like that in the town. My highlights were the 3rd Carrick Band - fantastic, what a performance – and The Jazz Session, which was very special. Unbelievable talent.”

Another added: “Congratulations to the team who made this festival happen. It was so well put together. My friends and I have all agreed that going to ATT, and especially the finale, will now be an annual tradition for us.”

Congratulating the team behind the festival, a further attendee said: “All of the festival staff were welcoming, friendly, and helpful at every event. A brilliant week.”

The festival was proudly supported by Clanmil Homes, Mid and East Antrim Borough Council, the Royal Mencap Society and the Carrickfergus Literary and Scientific Society.

Organisers meanwhile confirmed that plans for the 2026 Around the Town Festival are already underway, with even more events, variety, and unmissable moments for the people of Carrickfergus and beyond.

For more information and updates, visit www.attfestival.com or follow the festival on Facebook and Instagram.

1 . ATT Susi Pagel, originally from Carrickfergus and soon to be playing the Royal Albert Hall, headlined Live & Loud, Around the Town’s rock night in Carrickfergus Town Hall. Photo: HMOOREFLIX

2 . ATT Around the Town Finale with one of the event organisers Bill ‘The Thrill’ Buchanan getting the crowd going. Photo: HMOOREFLIX

3 . ATT Sir Henry Inglesby’s Fife & Drum Corps adding a heritage element to Around the Town’s lunchtime recitals in the Civic Centre. Photo: MATR_Media