Organisers of the Around The Town festival in Carrickfergus say they may have to pull a key event from this year’s line-up if additional contestants are not secured.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

‘Sounds Like Craic’, a twist on the classic TV format Stars in Their Eyes, was due to make a return following an impressive line-up of local talent during the festival’s inaugural run in 2024.

A collaboration between Positive Carrickfergus and Déjà Vu Promotions, the festival takes place this year from August 1-9.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The programme is packed with 22 events over nine days, from live music and comedy to markets and workshops.

Bill 'The Thrill' Buchanan announces Tim Johnston, who performed as Frank Sinatra, as the inaugural 'Sounds Like Craic' champion in 2024. Photo: Ian McKenzie

However ‘Sounds Like Craic’, which was to be staged on Friday, August 8 at Carrickfergus Town Hall, needs further participants if it is to go ahead.

In a last-minute appeal on social media, Déjà vu Promotions' Bill Buchanan said: “Sadly it looks like I’m going to have to pull Sounds Like Craic from this year’s festival line-up up as we can’t secure enough contestants.”

Participants are asked to choose a music artist, past or present; pick a song that’s well-known and fun for a crowd, and film a short intro video before the show, with some clues as to who they’ll be performing as.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The crowd and judges vote to crown the winner, who takes home the ‘Sounds Like Craic’ title belt.

“You don’t need to be a professional singer - but you should be able to hold a tune, commit to the performance, and bring the fun. Costumes, confidence and crowd-pleasing energy are key,” organisers added.

Anyone who is interested in taking part is asked to contact [email protected]

Have you got a story you want to share with our readers? You can now send it to us online via YourWorld at https://www.yourworld.net/submit/

It's free to use and, once checked, your story will appear on our website and, space allowing, in our newspapers.