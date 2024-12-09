Residents across Antrim and Newtownabbey are being advised of a number of changes to services and facilities over the festive period.

Sign up to our daily NorthernIrelandWorld Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to NorthernIrelandWorld, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Subscription Offers Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Civic buildings, theatres, parks and household recycling centres

Antrim Civic Centre and Mossley Mill will be open on December 31 and closed on New Year’s Day

The crematorium will be operating on December 31 and closed on January 1 2025

Theatre at The Mill will be open on December 31 and closed New Year’s Day

The Old Courthouse Theatre and the Courtyard Theatre will be closed over the festive bank holidays

Antrim Castle Gardens will be open across the other bank holdays

Sentry Hill and Pogue’s Entry are closed throughout the duration of the holiday period

Clotworthy House, the Gateway and Ballyclare Town Hall are open on New Year’s Eve and closed on New Year’s Day

The borough’s Household Recycling Centres are open across the festive bank holidays

Leisure Centres

Antrim and Newtownabbey Borough Council is advising residents of arrangements for bin collections over the holiday period. (Photo: Stock image by Hans from Pixabay).

Allen Park, Antrim Forum, Ballyearl Golf Fitness Arts, Crumlin Leisure Centre and Sixmile Leisure Centre are all closed on New Year’s Day. They are open until 4pm on New Year’s Eve.

Bin collections (Antrim)

Bins due to be emptied on December 26 will be collected on December 28

There will be normal collection days on December 30 and December 31

Bins due to be collected on January 1 2025 will now be collected on January 2

Bins due to be collected on January 2 will now be collected on January 3

Bin collections (Newtownabbey)

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Wheelie boxes due to be collected on December 25 will be collected on December 28

Brown or black bins due to be collected on December 26 will be collected on December 28. Wheelie boxes will be collected on December 29

Brown or black bins due to be collected on December 27 will be collected on December 30. Wheelie boxes will be collected as normal on December 27

Brown or black bins due to be emptied on December 30 will be emptied on New Year’s Eve. Wheelie boxes will be collected as normal on December 30

Brown or black bins due to be collected on December 31 will be collected on January 2 2025. Wheelie boxes will be collected as normal on New Year’s Eve

Brown or black bins due to be collected on January 1 will now be collected on January 3 2025. Wheelie boxes will be emptied on January 4

Brown or black bins due to be collected on January 2 will be collected on January 4

Brown or black bins due to be emptied on January 3 will be collected on January 6

Brown or black bins due to be emptied on January 6 will be collected on January 7

Brown or black bins due to be emptied on January 7 will be collected on January 8

Brown or black bins due to be emptied on January 8 will be collected on January 9

Brown or black bins due to be emptied on January 9 will be collected on January 10

Brown or black bins due to be emptied on January 10 will be collected on January 11

Wheelie boxes due to be collected on January 2, January 3, January 6, January 7, January 8, January 9 and January 10 will be collected as normal

The council is reminding residents to leave their bins out by 7am on the morning of their collection.

A spokesperson for the local authority also confirmed that an additional recycling vehicle will be deployed at the Valley Leisure Centre on Friday, December 27, Saturday, December 28 and Monday, December 30 from 9am until 4pm.