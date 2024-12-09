Arrangements for bin collections over holiday period across Antrim and Newtownabbey
Civic buildings, theatres, parks and household recycling centres
- Antrim Civic Centre and Mossley Mill will be open on December 31 and closed on New Year’s Day
- The crematorium will be operating on December 31 and closed on January 1 2025
- Theatre at The Mill will be open on December 31 and closed New Year’s Day
- The Old Courthouse Theatre and the Courtyard Theatre will be closed over the festive bank holidays
- Antrim Castle Gardens will be open across the other bank holdays
- Sentry Hill and Pogue’s Entry are closed throughout the duration of the holiday period
- Clotworthy House, the Gateway and Ballyclare Town Hall are open on New Year’s Eve and closed on New Year’s Day
- The borough’s Household Recycling Centres are open across the festive bank holidays
Leisure Centres
Allen Park, Antrim Forum, Ballyearl Golf Fitness Arts, Crumlin Leisure Centre and Sixmile Leisure Centre are all closed on New Year’s Day. They are open until 4pm on New Year’s Eve.
Bin collections (Antrim)
- Bins due to be emptied on December 26 will be collected on December 28
- There will be normal collection days on December 30 and December 31
- Bins due to be collected on January 1 2025 will now be collected on January 2
- Bins due to be collected on January 2 will now be collected on January 3
Bin collections (Newtownabbey)
- Wheelie boxes due to be collected on December 25 will be collected on December 28
- Brown or black bins due to be collected on December 26 will be collected on December 28. Wheelie boxes will be collected on December 29
- Brown or black bins due to be collected on December 27 will be collected on December 30. Wheelie boxes will be collected as normal on December 27
- Brown or black bins due to be emptied on December 30 will be emptied on New Year’s Eve. Wheelie boxes will be collected as normal on December 30
- Brown or black bins due to be collected on December 31 will be collected on January 2 2025. Wheelie boxes will be collected as normal on New Year’s Eve
- Brown or black bins due to be collected on January 1 will now be collected on January 3 2025. Wheelie boxes will be emptied on January 4
- Brown or black bins due to be collected on January 2 will be collected on January 4
- Brown or black bins due to be emptied on January 3 will be collected on January 6
- Brown or black bins due to be emptied on January 6 will be collected on January 7
- Brown or black bins due to be emptied on January 7 will be collected on January 8
- Brown or black bins due to be emptied on January 8 will be collected on January 9
- Brown or black bins due to be emptied on January 9 will be collected on January 10
- Brown or black bins due to be emptied on January 10 will be collected on January 11
- Wheelie boxes due to be collected on January 2, January 3, January 6, January 7, January 8, January 9 and January 10 will be collected as normal
The council is reminding residents to leave their bins out by 7am on the morning of their collection.
A spokesperson for the local authority also confirmed that an additional recycling vehicle will be deployed at the Valley Leisure Centre on Friday, December 27, Saturday, December 28 and Monday, December 30 from 9am until 4pm.