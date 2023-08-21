An arrest has been made after Mid Ulster police launched a public appeal to track down a man ‘wearing only boxers’.

On Sunday morning (August 21), police took to social media to urge the public to assist them locate a man in the Killeen / Coalisland areas.

They asked that anyone who had sight of someone matching the description that had given – including that the man ‘of large stocky build’ was wearing only boxer shorts – should contact police by calling 999.

Around 12 hours later, police confirmed that following their earlier appeal for information, they had since arrested a male in the Killeen area.