Arrest after Mid Ulster police search for man ‘wearing only boxers’
An arrest has been made after Mid Ulster police launched a public appeal to track down a man ‘wearing only boxers’.
On Sunday morning (August 21), police took to social media to urge the public to assist them locate a man in the Killeen / Coalisland areas.
They asked that anyone who had sight of someone matching the description that had given – including that the man ‘of large stocky build’ was wearing only boxer shorts – should contact police by calling 999.
Around 12 hours later, police confirmed that following their earlier appeal for information, they had since arrested a male in the Killeen area.
"He remains in custody at this time and is currently assisting police with their enquiries. Thank you to all involved for their assistance and patience throughout the day,” a PSNI spokesperson said on Sunday night.