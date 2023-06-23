Register
Art exhibition and tea event to raise funds for STEPS mental health charity

The members of the Wednesday painting classes held weekly at the Kilcronaghan Centre have decided to hold an end-of-term art exhibition and creamed tea event to raise funds for the local Suicide, Talking, Educating, Preventing, Support (STEPS) mental health charity based in Draperstown.
By The Newsroom
Published 23rd Jun 2023, 15:04 BST
Updated 23rd Jun 2023, 15:04 BST

Everyone is invited to come along on Saturday, July 1, between 12noon and 4pm. The suggested £5 admission fee will include tea coffee, creamed scone and tray bakes. Purchases can also be made from the home baked cake stall, while some of the displayed artwork will also be for sale.

All proceeds donated that afternoon at the Kilcronaghan Centre (10 Rectory Road, Tobermore) will go to the STEPS charity in support of their strap-line –“standing shoulder to shoulder as a community”. For further details telephone (028) 796 27826.

STEPS organisation has a community-wide presence and is run by a dedicated team of volunteers who work tirelessly to coordinate activities and encourage conversations to promote good mental health.

Kilcronaghan Centre, Rectory Road, Tobermore. Credit: Google MapsKilcronaghan Centre, Rectory Road, Tobermore. Credit: Google Maps
Kilcronaghan Centre, Rectory Road, Tobermore. Credit: Google Maps
