Art exhibition and tea event to raise funds for STEPS mental health charity

Everyone is invited to come along on Saturday, July 1, between 12noon and 4pm. The suggested £5 admission fee will include tea coffee, creamed scone and tray bakes. Purchases can also be made from the home baked cake stall, while some of the displayed artwork will also be for sale.
All proceeds donated that afternoon at the Kilcronaghan Centre (10 Rectory Road, Tobermore) will go to the STEPS charity in support of their strap-line –“standing shoulder to shoulder as a community”. For further details telephone (028) 796 27826.
STEPS organisation has a community-wide presence and is run by a dedicated team of volunteers who work tirelessly to coordinate activities and encourage conversations to promote good mental health.